Deputies: 2 in custody after running from stolen car, hiding in Bithlo home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators in Orange County say two people are in custody after running into a Bithlo-area home and then refusing to come out.
Deputies responded to Cochran Trail around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
They said they tried to talk to a man and woman who were in a stolen car.
Investigators said the suspects — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s — then ran from the car and barricaded themselves inside of a nearby home.
The pair didn’t come out until several hours later, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they are still actively investigating this case.
