Deputies: 2 in custody after running from stolen car, hiding in Bithlo home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators in Orange County say two people are in custody after running into a Bithlo-area home and then refusing to come out.

Deputies responded to Cochran Trail around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They said they tried to talk to a man and woman who were in a stolen car.

Investigators said the suspects — a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s — then ran from the car and barricaded themselves inside of a nearby home.

Orange County standoff Sheriff's deputies staged for several hours Tuesday in Bithlo. (WFTV staff)

The pair didn’t come out until several hours later, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are still actively investigating this case.

