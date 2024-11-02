Deputies: 60-year-old man shot to death after argument at Waffle House in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating a deadly shooting at a Waffle House restaurant.

Officials said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday at a Waffle House on US Highway 301 South in Riverview.

Deputies said they were called after reports of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives said the man was shot to death after getting into an argument with someone else at the restaurant.

“We are committed to holding those responsible for such reckless violence accountable,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We urge anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to come forward.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8000.

