Deputies: 9 die, including infants, when SUV plunges into Florida canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Palm Beach County said nine people are dead after a vehicle crashed in South Florida.

The crash happened Monday night in the 5800 Block of Hatton Highway in Belle Glade.

According to reports, an SUV crashed into a guard rail and into a canal near the highway.

Read: Driver dies after semi-truck crashes into canal along I-75 in Tampa

First responders arrived at the scene, where four victims were pronounced dead.

Deputies said six other victims were taken to hospitals, where five later died.

Watch: Hurricane Debby: Boy, 13, dies after tree falls onto Florida home

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office “babies” are some of the victims who died in the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this heartbreaking incident,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group