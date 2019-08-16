Deputies: Brevard County man fatally shot in ongoing dispute between neighbors

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Thursday evening in the Canaveral Groves neighborhood, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said the shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at Fishtail Palm Avenue.
Related Headlines
Investigators said the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Read: 'It's my reality': Slain Kissimmee officer's widow describes the pain of her loss 2 years later
Deputies said the shooting appears to be related to an ongoing dispute between neighbors.
Investigators did not publicly disclose the identities of those involved.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Brevard County Agent Jennifer Straight at 321-6338413 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
No other details were given.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}