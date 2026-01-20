Deputies: Fatal Orange County stabbing leaves 1 dead, another in critical condition

ORANGECOUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said one person has died and another is critically injured in a stabbing on Monday night in Orange County.

Deputies said they were called to the 900 block of Lee Road around 9 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. OCSO said deputies found a woman with “significant injuries”.

Officials said she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Deputies said a second victim was also transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Channel 9 will keep you updated as more information is released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group