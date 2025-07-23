Deputies find 96 cats in unsafe conditions during Palm Coast welfare check

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — During a welfare check at a Palm Coast residence yesterday, deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office found 96 cats living in unsafe conditions.

The elderly resident tried to care for the cats, but while deputies found no signs of neglect, they deemed the conditions unsafe, leading to the animals being removed.

Sheriff Rick Staly highlighted the need for responsible pet ownership, recommending that residents adopt only as many pets as they can care for or that are permitted by city regulations.

Palm Coast Animal Control was called to help remove the cats from the residence. Afterwards, the animals were transported to Flagler Animal Hospital for assessment.

After receiving any required treatment, the cats will be available for adoption via the Flagler Humane Society.

