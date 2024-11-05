Deputies have identified the woman who was found dead on the side of the road in Brevard County

Update:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who was found on the side of Eder Boulevard and Buddy Drive on Monday in West Melbourne.

BCSO has identified her as 20-year-old- Aniya Sheppard of Fort Pierce.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Previous Story:

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead off a roadway on Monday morning, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said they are conducting a death investigation after the body of a dead woman was found off the roadway in the area of Eder Boulevard and Buddy Drive in West Melbourne.

Deputies said they responded to the area around 6:40 a.m. after someone approached a deputy at a nearby gas station, saying there was a body on the side of the road.

When deputies arrived, they found a female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the area and started to interview potential witnesses and collect evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are in the process of identifying the victim and notifying the next of kin.

The body was taken to the Brevard County Medical Exminer’s Office for an autopsy, officials said.

Anyone who may have information about the investigation is asked to call Agent Kevin Morris of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-8477.

