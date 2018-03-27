  • Deputies: Human placenta discovered in dumpster at Flagler County park

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A group of children on Saturday discovered a human placenta wrapped in a medical pad in a dumpster at a park near Bunnell, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

    Detectives searched the dumpster at Hidden Trails Park, but they didn't discover any more evidence, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brittany Kershaw said.

    "The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in determining who may have recently given birth and disposed of the placenta so that we can ensure that the infant and mother are safe and well," Kershaw said. "There are no criminal charges pending."

    Investigators said they believe the child was born sometime between March 19 and Friday.

    "We are asking the public to assist us in solving this mystery and ensuring the mother and infant are OK," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Please call us with any information you may have."

    Anyone with information about the mother or child is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.

