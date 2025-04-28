Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said they are conducting a death investigation on Monday.

Officials said a deadly shooting happened overnight near SE 128th Street and SE 107th Court.

Deputies said an adult man died in the shooting.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

No other information was released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group