Deputies investigate a shooting at a smoke shop at Champions Gate

CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at the Publix Plaza on 8301 Champions Gate Blvd Sunday Night around 8:00 p.m.

A store clerk from Vape Up Cafe, told Channel 9 and Deputies the suspect tried to buy tobacco products but was under the age of 21 years old, so they refused to sell him the product.

After being denied the tobacco product, the suspect leaves the store.

The clerk stepped outside of the smoke shop, and that’s when the suspect verbally abused the owner and left off a few rounds, according to witnesses on the scene.

One of the bullets ended up hitting a car of a worker in the plaza.

Deputies are working on finding the identity of the suspect.













