Deputies: Man in critical condition after being shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting on Saturday night.
Deputies said they responded to the 1000 block of Malaga Street around 11:51 p.m.
When they arrived, deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot.
OCSO said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The Sheriff’s Office said this is an active and ongoing investigation.
