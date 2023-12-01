Deputies: Man dies after shooting at Pine Hills apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after a shooting in Pine Hills Thursday afternoon.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Silver Star Road and Powers Drive at approximately 4 p.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle.

READ: “All Clear” given at Westshore Junior and Senior High School in Brevard County

Responding deputies were flagged down by a person who said someone had been shot at the Park Hamilton Apartments at 5956 Park Hamilton Blvd.

See a map of the area below:

Deputies went to the area and arrived to find one person who had been shot.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital and later died there.

Deputies say they have no information on a possible suspect in the shooting.

They’re asking anyone with information on what happened to call the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357

READ: Residents at these 3 places in Florida feel safe enough to leave doors unlocked at night, study says

Information can also be relayed to the sheriff’s office anonymously through Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477 or online here.

Crimeline Informants who provide information that leads directly to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group