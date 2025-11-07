Deputies: Man fatally shot following altercation in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a man was fatally shot following an altercation in Ocala on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a report of a reckless driver around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Southwest 49th Avenue Road in Ocala.

Deputies said that while en route, they received information that a shooting had happened between the driver and another man.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found the victim, who was then transported by Marion County Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where the man died.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Major Crimes detectives said they are actively investigating the case to gather more details about the incident.

