Man, woman die after shooting outside Orange County apartment building, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting on Friday inside an apartment complex in Orange County.

The shooting happened around 5:35 a.m. on London Crest Drive, inside the Lake Sherwood Apartments

First responders arrived at the scene and discovered a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the man appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that the incident is domestic in nature, and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and no further information has been released at this time.

