Deputies respond to reported shooting in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a reported shooting in Deltona.

The incident happened near Lake Monroe on Orchid Woods Court.

Deputies said they were called out to the scene around 1 a.m. and found a person who had been shot.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group