Deputies: Children abducted in Flagler County found safe, father in custody

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Flagler child abduction Flagler County deputies said they are investigating a child abduction Friday afternoon. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies said children that were abducted on Friday have been found safe.

Deputies said the children were taken by their father, who does not have custody or authority to take them. He is now in custody.

Deputies said the children were found west of Jacksonville by the Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the situation is “quickly evolving” and they did not specify how many children were involved.

