Deputies search for suspects who damaged Flagler County park

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Deputies search for suspects who damaged Flagler County park The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is looking for a group of juveniles who vandalized a basketball backboard at Holland Park.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a group of juveniles who vandalized park property last week.

Deputies said the incident happened at Holland Park in Palm Coast on May 19.

Investigators said the suspects were seen on camera using a slingshot to shatter a backboard on the basketball court.

If you recognize these individuals, call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip by emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or on its website.

See a map of the location below:

