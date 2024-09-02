Deputies: Shooting forces a family to evacuate their home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a mobile home that had been hit with several gunshots in Deland on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said they evacuated the residents from a mobile home.

Investigators said they determined that the shots were stray bullets from a nearby resident who was shooting at a tree while intoxicated.

VCSO said 38-year-old Alex Jordan Kudlack fired about a dozen rounds, several rounds missed the tree, and went into the mobile home behind it on Evergreen Terrace.

Deputies said the home was occupied by three adults and two children, an infant and a 7-year-old.

VCSO said no one was injured.

Kudlack is facing charges: one count of shooting into a dwelling, one count of using a firearm while under the influence, one count of criminal mischief, and two counts of child endangerment.

