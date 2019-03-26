0 Deputies swarm home after hoax caller claims they shot their mother

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies swarmed an Orange County neighborhood after someone called 911 and said they shot their mother Tuesday morning.

Within an hour, after deputies cleared the home, the sheriff’s office said they deemed the call a hoax.

Deputies said no one was inside the home at the time. Deputies spoke with the alleged victim who was not on scene and was uninjured.

Deputies said the call to report the shooting came in at 10:50 a.m.

Deputies entered a home on Wages Way with guns drawn and ballistic shields raised before clearing the home and deeming the call was fake.

UPDATE: @OrangeCoSheriff says a hoax call led to this large scene, which rattled neighbors wondering what in the world was happening on their block. The alleged victim is okay. https://t.co/bBE4HBYUQn — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 26, 2019

This neighborhood is off Dean Road between Colonial and the 408 in Orange County. Deputies left the house with guns and shields down and now many are rolling out. Others though, are staying and walking in and out of the house at the center of this. https://t.co/bBE4HBYUQn — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 26, 2019

BREAKING: Shields are out and deputies are gathering near the driveway, approaching the house as a voice over a bullhorn warning the Sheriff’s Office and fire department are outside. Still working to confirm more info about what’s happening. pic.twitter.com/HNxXzK3cK4 — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 26, 2019

Now seeing long guns out in 900 block of Wages Way, where deputies are setting up across from a house halfway down the blocked off street. At least nine cruisers and multiple @OCFireRescue with more cruisers arriving. pic.twitter.com/vG9EZTXLK5 — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 26, 2019

