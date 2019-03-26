  • Deputies swarm home after hoax caller claims they shot their mother

    By: Sarah Wilson , Deanna Allbrittin

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies swarmed an Orange County neighborhood after someone called 911 and said they shot their mother Tuesday morning.

    Within an hour, after deputies cleared the home, the sheriff’s office said they deemed the call a hoax.

    Deputies said no one was inside the home at the time. Deputies spoke with the alleged victim who was not on scene and was uninjured.

    Deputies said the call to report the shooting came in at 10:50 a.m.

    Deputies entered a home on Wages Way with guns drawn and ballistic shields raised before clearing the home and deeming the call was fake.

