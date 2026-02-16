Deputy heroically saves unconscious woman from house fire in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Volusia County have shared a harrowing video showing a deputy pulling a woman out of her burning home.

Deputy Austin Graham pulled the victim from the residence on Palmetto Avenue before she was transported to a local hospital.

The rescue occurred after Graham responded to the fire and found the woman unconscious inside the smoke-filled building.

After the deputy moved her to safety, a second deputy began rescue breathing until medical units arrived at the scene.

Authorities stated she is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.

Deputy Grahm was also treated at the scene.

Medics evaluated him for smoke inhalation, which he suffered while inside the building.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group