Deputy released from hospital, Lake County sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday gave an update on one of the two deputies injured after an ambush attack last week.

The sheriff’s office told Channel 9 that Deputy Harold Howell has been released from the hospital.

LCSO said Deputy Stefano Gargano had his fourth surgery this afternoon, and he is doing well.

Read: How to help Lake County deputies’ families following deadly ambush

Read a statement from the Howell family:

“First and foremost the family wants to thank the community for the outpouring of love and support they have received through all of the kind messages and prayers and the incredibly kind messages and donations received via GoFundMe.

Harold is doing well and is on the road to recovery, though this will be a long physical and emotional process. He will require future surgery(s) and we ask for continued prayers for Harold and Deputy Gargano’s recovery and Deputy Links family as they mourn this tragic loss.”

