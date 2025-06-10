DeSantis calls California ICE protests ‘disgraceful’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is commenting on the ongoing ICE protests in California.

During a news conference on Monday, he referred to it as “disgraceful.”

“DHS has every right to be enforcing the laws. But you have some of these people, they’re objecting because they don’t want to get kicked out of America, and yet they’re burning the American flag. And yet they’re waving the flag of the country that they don’t want to get sent back to. Can you please make this make sense to me?” DeSantis said.

DeSantis championed a law following the 2020 protests over the death of George Floyd.

The Florida law increases penalties for anyone involved in violent demonstrations.

