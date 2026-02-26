DeSantis offers state cash to support Florida property tax relief

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is open to putting more state money on the table if lawmakers pass property tax relief.

State lawmakers are looking to remove non-school property taxes on homestead properties starting in 2027.

Supporters of the measure say the move will provide financial relief to homeowners.

However, some local governments have raised concerns that the plan would slash funding for essential services such as police and fire departments, prompting the governor to suggest the state could step in to help cover the difference.

DeSantis emphasized his desire to find a solution that accommodates both homeowners and local municipalities.

“I want to what works for everybody, and I think it will work for everyone, but just think about it, even if you like or you’re giving this local government support on the back end, if that what gets it passed, then why would you want to make it work,” DeSantis said.

If the measure is approved by the full state legislature, it will head to voters in November.

