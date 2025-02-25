DeSantis says new panel to continue DOGE-like state job and spending cuts in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new state panel that would imitate the federal effort by Elon Musk to cut federal spending.

The program would be designed after the federal Department of Government Efficiency, or “DOGE.”

The governor said the panel would focus on state jobs, university spending and local governments.

“In Florida, we were DOGE when no one was even talking about it, before it was even cool to do. We have worked hard to make this government as efficient and as effective as possible,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the program would operate for one year and then be eliminated.

