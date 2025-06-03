DeSantis signs 2 bills aimed at squatters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed two bills meant to crack down on squatters.

The measures protect the rights of commercial property owners and speeds up the process of eviction from businesses and homes.

They also give hotel and motel owners stronger rights when dealing with squatters or guests who refuse to pay.

“You shouldn’t have people just show up and start squatting on that property and then all of a sudden be able to weaponize the law against you,” DeSantis said.

Both laws take effect July 1.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group