DeSantis signs bill to protect natural gas, ban offshore wind turbines in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to protect natural gas and ban offshore power-generating wind turbines in Florida.

Starting July 1st, House Bill 1645 will reduce regulations on gas pipelines in the state.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the bill will also protect gas appliances and boost the expansion of natural gas.

Desantis said in an online post that he is “restoring sanity in the approach to energy.”

Critics say DeSantis is ignoring climate change threats in Florida and is acting in the best interest of fossil fuel industries.

