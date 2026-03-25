DeSantis signs emergency funding bill to keep Florida AIDS drug program running

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of Floridians will be able to get life-saving HIV medication again, weeks after funding ran out.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill restoring $31 million to Florida’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program.

The emergency funding will keep the medication assistance program operational through the end of June.

This action comes after funding for the program was exhausted, threatening access to life-saving medication for residents across the state.

The Florida AIDS Drug Assistance Program serves low-income individuals who lack adequate health insurance coverage for the medications.

Legislators have stated they intend to use the coming months to find a long-term funding solution to prevent future interruptions in service.

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