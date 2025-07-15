Despite threats, Orange County to keep rural boundary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders mocked state lawmakers Tuesday as they voted to keep pressing ahead with their plan to enact a rural boundary and other development-related measures that have been threatened by a lawsut.

Earlier this month, an attorney sent a letter to the county saying the provisions violated SB 180, which appeared to give the state control over many development-related initiatives in counties hit by Hurricane Milton until 2027.

Lobbyists noted the specific lines were inserted into the bill hours before it passed and many lawmakers were unaware of the new language or outright didn’t understand it.

They said it originated from developers in south west Florida and wasn’t meant to target Orange County.

Commissioners said it was an overreach and potentially violated the state constitution, which gives control of development to local governments.

“This is when we stand up and we fight and we challenge the state,” Commissioner Kelly Semrad said.

The commissioners unanimously voted to take no action and continue with their original timeline.

