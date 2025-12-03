Detectives arrest man accused of 2 violent sexual attacks; more victims possible

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Marion County arrested a man accused of sexual battery with the use of a deadly weapon, with additional victims expected.

Deputies said Dionne Le Trell Southall, 30, was taken into custody after investigations linked him to two separate incidents of sexual violence that occurred earlier this year.

Investigators said DNA evidence matched Southall to the crimes, leading to his arrest.

The first incident took place on May 25, when a victim reported receiving a Facebook friend request from a profile named “Chris Rous.”

After communicating for three days, she arranged to meet “Chris” and was instead confronted by Southall, who threatened her with a knife and forcibly raped her.

In the second incident on July 13, another victim was approached by Southall while walking to Walmart.

Southall offered her money for sex, and when she refused, he forcibly raped her after strangling her into unconsciousness, deputies said.

Detectives said they were able to identify Southall through the fake Facebook profile and DNA evidence collected from the crime scenes.

He is currently held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims due to the pattern of offenses, and they urge anyone with information to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

