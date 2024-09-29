Dezerland Park to host GEM Wedding Expo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dezerland Park to host the inaugural Global Event Marketplace Wedding Expo on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

GEM Wedding Expo will feature exhibitors with wedding dresses, delicious desserts, florists, photographers, and more.

Couples and other attendees can learn “first dance fundamentals” with dance choreographer Erica Holland.

“Wedding planning can be a tedious process for couples, and we’re excited to put on an event that can bring some fun, and more importantly, convenience to wedding planning,” said Lena Lackey, VP of Expos, Trade Shows & Special Projects at GEM. “Dezerland Park is full of entertaining attractions for our guests, and tons of unique event spaces to inspire both attendees and vendors alike.”

Tickets are $10 if purchased ahead of time and $15 at the door.

The first 200 couples to register will receive a swag bag valued at $1000 and five tickets for a chance to win prizes on the main stage.

