DHS expands ‘Families on the Fly’ campaign to enhance airport security for families

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced the expansion of the ‘Families on the Fly’ campaign, which was initially piloted at Orlando International Airport.

The campaign intends to improve airport security for families by adding dedicated security lanes for travelers with children at certain airports.

Furthermore, families can enjoy a discount on TSA PreCheck, which speeds up security and enhances convenience.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that additional airports will soon participate in the ‘Families on the Fly’ program, though no specific airports have been disclosed yet.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group