Disney aggress to $43 million settlement over gender-pay lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney has agreed to a $43 million settlement in a gender-pay lawsuit involving nearly 9,000 women.

The lawsuit claimed women were paid less than their male counterparts.

In one case, an employee found a $20,000 pay gap compared to a less experienced coworker.

Read: Muppets to replace Aerosmith, ‘Monsters Inc.’ to take over Muppets 3D show at Hollywood Studios

Disney has not admitted fault but says it’s committed to fair pay.

The settlement is pending approval by a judge.

Read: Former Disney employee accused of hacking menu creation system, changing allergen information

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group