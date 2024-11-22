Muppets to replace Aerosmith, ‘Monsters Inc.’ to take over Muppets 3D show at Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced some major changes at its Hollywood Studios park.

The Muppets 3D show will come to an end, and Aerosmith will no longer be the stars of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.”

The Muppets will be featured as the stars of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster ride in the future.

The move also means the “Muppet*Vision 3D” show will have its final curtain.

Disney said the Muppets show will be replaced by a new “Monsters, Inc.” experience.

“We know so many of you share our love for The Muppets and know their energy will be a perfect fit for this coaster. Plus, as the first Disney ride ever to feature The Muppets, there’s sure to be laughter, screams and new tunes for this attraction for fans to enjoy throughout the adventure and plenty of Muppets-themed merchandise on Sunset Boulevard,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Disney said parkgoers will still be able to experience the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith” and “Muppet*Vision 3D” before the attractions change.

Disney said more details will be released next year.

