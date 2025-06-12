Disney celebrates teachers with free park tickets and $500K donation for education programs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — To celebrate the end of the school year, Walt Disney World sprinkled some magic on Florida schools and teachers with free park tickets and a $500,000 donation for education programs.

Disney said Stitch went on tour to surprise teachers at Hamilton Elementary, Deerwood Elementary, College Park Middle, Tavares Middle, and North Lakeland Elementary as they cleaned up their classrooms for the summer.

Disney officials said teachers at each school also received free Walt Disney World park tickets.

“This means the world,” said Adam Cody, a Deerwood Elementary School teacher. “It’s amazing to get the recognition from our district and Disney. There really are no words to describe how special it makes us feel.”

The $500,000 donation will benefit the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, the School District of Osceola County, Lake County Schools Foundation, Polk County Schools Foundation, and Seminole County Schools Foundation, as well as four organizations supporting youth development: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Philharmonic, ELEVATE Orlando and A Gift for Teaching, Disney said.

Disney Imagination Campus invited teachers and administrators from each school district to a special day at Disney. During the event, they had the opportunity to draw inspiration from the living laboratory at EPCOT and bring those ideas back to their classrooms.

