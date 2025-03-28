Disney launches new data team, makes customer experience changes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Walt Disney World is leveraging guest feedback and data analytics to refine and enhance the visitor experience, company leaders revealed during a March 25 panel discussion attended by local and national media.

Executives outlined a comprehensive strategy they said aims to improve every aspect of a Disney vacation, from initial booking to in-park experiences and resort stays.

“We stood up a new team called the customer experience team — what we call the CX team,” said Vice President of Customer Experience and Commercial Strategy Chelsea Filley. “That team’s sole responsibility is to really understand data that we weren’t even tracking — about planning experiences, about booking experiences, to really understand what are the drivers of complexity and try to alleviate some of that complexity.”

