Disney Springs kicks off the holiday season with Christmas tree lighting and festivities

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney Springs has officially launched the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

An Orlando family lit up a tall Christmas tree at Disney Springs Thursday night, marking the start of the festivities.

The Christmas tree lighting is part of the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll presented by AdventHealth, featuring 19 themed trees inspired by classic Disney and Pixar movies.

Guests can enjoy the Christmas trees throughout Disney Springs during the holiday season, with each tree offering a unique theme from beloved films such as Coco, Moana, and The Princess and the Frog.

Visitors to Disney Springs can participate in the Christmas Tree Stroll by picking up a guide and matching stickers to each tree’s icon for a special surprise.

The holiday season at Disney Springs also features the Disney Enchanted Holiday Art Gallery, showcasing artwork from 11 featured artists, most of whom are Florida natives.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar offers a holiday-themed menu with festive cocktails and bites, available through January 4.

For those with a sweet tooth, Amorette’s Patisserie and The Ganachery offer treats like the North Pole Bar and Mickey Chocolate-covered Gingerbread Cookies.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group