Disney teases new attractions and updates at Play & Preview showcase

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney fans got a first look at major additions coming to Walt Disney World during the Play & Preview showcase, where Imagineers revealed new shows, reimagined rides, and interactive experiences set to roll out over the next year.

Earlier in the day, Disney previewed updates to EPCOT’s Test Track and new shows at Hollywood Studios. The showcase itself focused on what’s next for the parks, including a reimagined roller coaster themed to the Muppets. Animal Kingdom also took center stage with news that Zootopia: Better Together, a 3D theater experience, inside the Tree of Life, which will open on Nov. 7, 2025.

Senior creative director Danny Handke said the story centers on “Together Day,” a citywide celebration. Guests will wear “carrot vision” 3D glasses and travel through multiple biomes, including a predator-prey ice ballet, a marshland water pageant, and a tiny performance in Little Rodentia. The finale brings guests to Sahara Square for a live concert with Gazelle.

The attraction will also feature a new host character, Heidi Howler the wolf, and a brand-new song, We Are Zunited. Characters such as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will appear both in the show and at a new meet-and-greet area called the Together Day Gathering Spot.

Magic Kingdom is set to debut an upgraded version of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, with handheld blasters, redesigned ride vehicles, and real-time scoring. Guests will encounter glowing targets and new gameplay modes when the attraction reopens.

Over in Frontierland, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is also getting a refresh. Executive producer Wyatt Winter said the updated storyline will add new effects, including a bat-filled cave, rainbow caverns, and a dramatic thunderstorm that transforms the mountain’s interior.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is preparing for two big additions:

The Magic of Disney Animation, a new immersive area inspired by Once Upon a Studio. Guests will explore animation-themed spaces, try hands-on activities, and an indoor play zone.

A reimagined Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, now themed to The Muppets. The Electric Mayhem will take over the ride, with a psychedelic guitar marquee and nods to the band’s chaotic style.

Star Wars fans also learned that Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will receive a new mission, featuring Mandalorian and Grogu. Guests will help track a bounty across the galaxy, and engineers will play a new role in guiding the mission.

The showcase wrapped with a surprise appearance from Captain Jack Sparrow, teasing a new “Beacon Barrel” pirate-themed experience opening soon at Magic Kingdom.

Disney leaders said the updates highlight both new storytelling and reimagined classics. “We are in this unprecedented era of growth,” Imagineer Michael Hundgen said. “Things are about to get a whole lot more magical here at Walt Disney World.”

©2025 Cox Media Group