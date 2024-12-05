Disney World debuts new lion pride at Animal Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park could see a new group of lions.

Disney announced a new lion pride has been introduced to the Harambe Wildlife Reserve.

The three lions, Mshango, Zahara and Neema, are siblings and can be seen via the Kilimanjaro Safaris ride.

“Mshango, Zahara, and Neema represent an important part of the future of the lion population. In time, they could breed with members of another pride as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is designed to ensure the responsible breeding and genetic diversity of animal populations, many of which are threatened or endangered in the wild,” a Disney spokesperson said.

Disney also announced it is relaunching its global “Protect the Pride” conservation campaign to support the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Lion Recovery Fund (LRF) and LRF’s partners working across Africa to double the number of lions in the wild by 2050.

