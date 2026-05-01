Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon to host H2O Glow After Hours event this summer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney H2O Glow After Hours is set to return to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon on select nights from June 2 through September 5.

The limited-run event will take place across 13 evenings, giving guests the chance to enjoy the water park after dark with shorter wait times, music, and glowing nighttime entertainment.

This year’s lineup includes appearances by Powerline Max, along with Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Scrooge McDuck, and Launchpad McQuack. A DJ dance party and illuminated park atmosphere are also part of the experience.

Guests attending the event will receive complimentary snacks, including Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars, with additional food and drinks available for purchase.

Tickets are now on sale, with prices starting at $85 for adults. Discounts are available for children, annual passholders, and Disney Vacation Club members.

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