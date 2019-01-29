  • District saw copycat threats, increased absences after Forest High School shooting

    By: Jason Kelly , Michael Lopardi

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County Public Schools said it faced copycat threats and an increase in absences after a shooting last year at Forest High School.

    Newly released documents describe life in the weeks after Sky Bouche, 19, allegedly fired a shotgun at a classroom door, injuring one person.

    "Everything set in when the cops came in with the guns pointed, with the flashlights on them," student Tristan Johnson said. "That's when everyone was -- especially girls -- (started) crying and stuff."

    Records said dozens of students stayed home during the week following the shooting, causing absences to increase by 51 percent compared with the previous year.

    Authorities said they investigated copycat threats at six other high schools that were determined to be unfounded.

    A grant application said the school district requested about $68,000 from the federal government to pay for unexpected costs, including adding school resource officers to high schools and replacing the classroom door that was damaged.

    A district spokesman said it received all of the money it requested.

    Bouche faces multiple charges.

