District saw copycat threats, increased absences after Forest High School shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County Public Schools said it faced copycat threats and an increase in absences after a shooting last year at Forest High School.
Newly released documents describe life in the weeks after Sky Bouche, 19, allegedly fired a shotgun at a classroom door, injuring one person.
Related Headlines
-
Recovered WWII hand grenade forces evacuation at Ocala Taco Bell, police say
-
Deputies: Ocala woman kept 13-year-old in home with animal urine, feces…
-
Man tries to rob store to prove to mom he's ‘independent,' Florida deputies say
-
Deputies: Elderly man arrested after road rage shooting in Marion County
"Everything set in when the cops came in with the guns pointed, with the flashlights on them," student Tristan Johnson said. "That's when everyone was -- especially girls -- (started) crying and stuff."
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 Houston police officers shot, two suspects killed during drug raid
- Kayla, an orca at SeaWorld, dies at age 30
- Case of hepatitis A confirmed in food service worker at Walt Disney World dinner show, officials say
- VIDEO: Argument over $200,000 & a Bulgarian call girl led to parents' and brother's murder, warrant says
Records said dozens of students stayed home during the week following the shooting, causing absences to increase by 51 percent compared with the previous year.
Authorities said they investigated copycat threats at six other high schools that were determined to be unfounded.
Read: 'I wasn't raised by the right people': Forest High School shooting, takedown video released
A grant application said the school district requested about $68,000 from the federal government to pay for unexpected costs, including adding school resource officers to high schools and replacing the classroom door that was damaged.
A district spokesman said it received all of the money it requested.
Bouche faces multiple charges.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}