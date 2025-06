ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re keeping an eye on a disturbance over Belize and the Yucatan, which could develop as it moves back over the Bay of Campeche in the southwest Gulf this weekend.

For central Florida, a weak storm system remains nearby, and so does higher rain prospects into next week!

