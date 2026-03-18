Division among Florida officials on illegal immigration enforcement

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida State Immigration Enforcement Council convened on Monday to review the situation of immigrants in the country. Some members suggested that individuals without criminal records should be permitted to remain, provided certain conditions are met.

The discussion revealed a split between certain local law enforcement officials and state leadership on immigration enforcement.

While some council members supported allowing non-criminals to stay, the Florida attorney general emphasized that law enforcement has a clear obligation to enforce current laws.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a council member, stated that the federal government should reconsider its immigration policies to permit certain individuals in the country illegally to stay. “Those are the folks we need in this country that we embrace, because we are a country of immigrants,” Judd said during the meeting.

The sheriff’s stance has changed little over the past year. In earlier council meetings, Judd urged then-President Donald Trump to sign executive orders enabling state law enforcement to speed up the deportation of undocumented immigrants, including those without criminal records or existing removal orders.

The State Immigration Enforcement Council reviews Florida policies and advises officials on immigration procedures. St. Cloud Police Chief Doug Goerke mentioned that most law enforcement agencies are already adopting an approach that emphasizes individuals’ status during routine duties.

“We are not just out there just chasing people out in the parking lots and things like that. The people we come into contact with are during normal police operations,” Goerke said. He added that this is how most law enforcement officers are currently operating.

The Florida attorney general held a press conference on Tuesday, reaffirming his position on enforcement. He emphasized that individuals residing illegally in the country are violating the law, and it is law enforcement’s duty to enforce it.

The attorney general also noted that the council has limited options to address the issue and blamed Congress’s inaction for the lack of progress.

During the press conference, the attorney general proposed several potential policy ideas for individuals who might be permitted to remain in the country. These included implementing a fine for immigrants and offering a five-year period to learn English while navigating the legal process.

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