‘Do not approach’: Central Florida town issues safety advisory after repeat bobcat sightings

PONCE INLET, Fla. — A bobcat has been spotted twice near the Ponce Inlet Fire Department in the past week, prompting wildlife officials to remind residents to take precautions.

Wildlife officials emphasize that while bobcats are usually shy and avoid people, it is important to give them space if encountered.

Special caution should be taken behind tennis and pickleball courts in the area.

Residents are advised to back away slowly and keep pets and children close to ensure safety.

Officials have noted that bobcat attacks are extremely rare, but they stress the importance of being cautious and allowing the animal to move along undisturbed.

