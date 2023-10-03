Documents show firefighter’s arrest stemmed from argument over how to wash a cast iron skillet

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has more details on what happened in Orlando Fire Station 9, which led to a firefighter’s arrest.

Lateef Williams faces charges of aggravated assault and battery.

According to the arrest warrant, it started with an argument over cleaning a skillet with dish soap.

Court documents said Orlando firefighter Over Seijas was cleaning dishes in the Station 9 kitchen after the crew ate dinner.

Some firefighters said Seijas shouldn’t be cleaning cast iron cookware with dish soap because it “takes the seasoning out of the pan” and could cause the pan to rust.

The firefighters were joking about it when the warrant says Orlando Firefighter Lateef Williams said, “You don’t do that around here,” while he went behind Seijas and placed a knife against his throat.

A witness said the knife was between 10 to 12 inches—and a roughly 6-inch blade.

According to the documents, Williams said, “That’s how people get killed,” as he held the knife to Seijas’ neck.

Williams released the firefighter after, saying he was only joking and that he used the dull side of the blade.

According to the warrant, Seijas told supervisors he did not seek to press charges against Williams—but he did file a police report the next day.

Firefighters who witnessed the argument said it quote came “out of nowhere” and that it was a joke that “went too far.”

Williams declined to comment.

The union representing Orlando firefighters told Channel 9 last week that Williams is on administrative leave.

Channel 9 reached out to the Orlando Fire Department for comment. So far, they have not responded.

