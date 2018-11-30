The FDA is recalling some brands of dog food that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.
The recall involves the brands Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food. The brands are made by Sunshine Mills, Inc.
The FDA said dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.
People with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed below and are exhibiting any of those symptoms should contact their veterinarian.
Bags affected have a Best Buy Date Code of November 1, 2018 through November 8, 2019. The Best Buy Code can be located on the back of each bag.
The FDA says you should stop feeding the following foods to your dog.
- 14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0
- 28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7
- 40 LB Sportsman's Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0
- 40 LB Sportsman's Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0
- 3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6
- 16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3
- 30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0
