ORLANDO, Fla. — Fewer people across the country are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year, with AAA pointing to higher airfare as a factor.

AAA said roundtrip domestic flights cost an average of $800 per ticket this year, about 17% more than last year.

Despite the higher prices, nearly 6 million people are expected to take domestic flights for Thanksgiving.

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