‘Don’t Get Fooled’: Major April Fools Day announcements from around Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — April 1st is a day that many people get fooled by fake stories and posts by major outlets.

That’s why we have taken the time to give you the best and most exciting announcements from around the state of Florida that are definitely real.

Downtown Orlando announces the addition of theme park-inspired walkways to sidewalks.

UNIVERSAL announces new theme park before the launch of Epic Universe.

UCF announces Knightro’s newest award win.

SunRail announces new accident involving their trains.

Instructions unclear: We accidentally TRAINed our dragon. pic.twitter.com/7Vzj2Ql1tM — SunRail (@RideSunRail) April 1, 2025

Polk County Sheriff’s Office announces changes to police vehicles.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces new Skate unit.

The City of Debary announces new recreational programs.

Boyton Beach PD announces emotional support alligator program.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announces new animal crime-fighting units.

Long Wood Police Department announces new cat crime-fighting unit.





