Downtown Orlando food hall aims to revitalize Lake Eola with culinary options

A 15,000-square-foot food hall will open in downtown Orlando by the end of next year, spearheaded by developer and entrepreneur James Ekbatani.

The Eola Food Hall will occupy the first two floors of the four-story building at 150 E. Central Blvd. that formerly housed the University Club of Orlando. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year, with a projected opening in late 2025.

The food hall will offer a diverse mix of cuisines in the heart of downtown, catty-corner to Lake Eola Park. Notably, a 2020 city of Orlando survey showed access to food and beverage is the highest priority for Lake Eola Park visitors, more so than events.

