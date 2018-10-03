  • UCF's downtown Orlando campus on schedule to open in August

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida said Wednesday that its downtown Orlando campus is set to open in time for the fall 2019 semester as scheduled.

    Academic Commons (the campus' hub), student housing and a UCF Police Department substation are scheduled to open by Aug. 26.

    The school said 7,700 students will be educated at the campus, which is being built in the Callahan and Lake Dot neighborhoods.

    Mark Lindemulder, who studies at the existing University of Central Florida Center for Emerging Media, said he is concerned by crime in surrounding areas.

    "There (are) safety concerns to think about," he said. "I think this area isn't the best. I generally try (to) not stray too far from the building when I'm here, unless I'm with a group."

    The university said it has collaborated with the Orlando Police Department for four years and plans to have a dedicated police force on campus.

    Officials said a commander has been appointed and officer recruitment is underway.

    Like the main campus, the downtown campus will also be outfitted with blue light emergency phones, UCF said.

