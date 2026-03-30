Dozens of car windows smashed in Orlando neighborhood, suspect sought

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers are searching for a man who was seen wandering around the Wadeview Park neighborhood early Sunday, smashing windows and rummaging through cars.

The man, wearing ski gloves and ski goggles, walked around a three-square-block area west of the park. There was no clear pattern to which cars were hit and which were left alone.

Some cars had expensive items and coins left in them. Neighbors said the man examined the items and tossed them back into the cars, and they weren’t sure what he was looking for.

“He walked around this neighborhood for hours like that, and no one stopped and asked him any questions,” Chad Keaton said. “Not one person drove by him and saw him looking.”

Keaton had two cars hit. He showed off scratches on one where the man climbed in through the window.

To neighbors’ frustration, the man evaded multiple security cameras and was never captured in great detail, at least in the videos that have been circulating in community groups. He also didn’t set many of the neighborhood’s dogs off.

Orlando Police stepped up patrols Sunday night, which Keaton said he appreciated.

“I just think more policing around here needs to happen,” he said, adding that it was the fourth window claim he’s made to his insurance company in recent years. “I mean, I haven’t seen a cop in this neighborhood since the stop the shelter meeting like patrolling, until last night.”

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